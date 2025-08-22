MODOT Schedules Public Hearing For HWY 63 Re-alignment Discussion

A public hearing is being scheduled regarding the proposed re-alignment of U.S. Highway 63.

MODOT says the hearing will discuss moving 63 from south of Highway 50 to the Maries River.

Over the past 10 years, law enforcement has noted that there have been 190 crashes, resulting in 7 deaths, 12 serious injuries and 80 minor injuries.

Currently HWY 63 is a two-lane roadway that has 12-foot driving lanes with 4-foot shoulders, numerous sharp curves, hidden driveways and other issues that lead to an uneven traffic flow.

The open house is scheduled for Thursday, August 21 at the Westphalia Knights of Columbus from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

MODOT says members of the project team will be on hand to provide information, receive direct feedback, and answer questions from the community