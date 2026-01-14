MODOT Working To Get Maintenance Projects Completed Before Next Winter Storm

While the lake area and surrounding region waits for Mother Nature to deliver that first big winter storm, it remains business as usual for MoDOT.

Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger says current efforts are focusing on a few projects that motorists need to be aware of.

“Just a heads up, if you’re traveling east of Lebanon on I-44, our maintenance crews throughout the entire week are going to be performing some routine maintenance activities, doing some major patching work on I-44. Our Camdenton crews are continuing to cut brush on Hwy. 7 and then our Iberia crew is cutting brush on Hwy. 42.”

Roeger also goes on to say that roadkill continues to be an issue and, if you come across any such hazards on or near the roadways, you should call MoDOT’s helpline.

That number is 888-ASK-MODOT.