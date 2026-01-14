Governor Prepping For Wednesday’s Prayer Breakfast

One Nation Under God…it’ll be a morning of prayer tomorrow in Jefferson City as Governor Mike Kehoe and Mrs. Claudia Kehoe get together for the Governor’s Prayer Conference at the Capitol Plaza Hotel and Convention Center.

The prayer breakfast is an annual faith-based event for state leaders and Missourians to mark the beginning of the new legislative session which officially began last week on the 7th.

Guests will be seated at 7:10 with breakfast at 7:30 and the expected adjournment at 9:00.

The event will be livestreamed on the governor’s social media pages with more information about the prayer breakfast available at MissouriGPB.com.