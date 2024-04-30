“Monumental Day” at Lake of the Ozarks…Goodbye to Tolls

It is a monumental day at Lake of the Ozarks…especially for those who are in the habit of using the Community Toll Bridge…the day the gates are removed and it’s clear sailing back and forth over the bridge.

“Where the Community Bridge transportation development district is going to lift the gates, at a little bit before lunchtime, as part of the ceremony that’s going to begin at 10am….and then it’s going to be a free use facility,” says MoDOT Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger.

He tells KRMS News while the bridge will be free, the posted speed limits are not expected to change right away, “We’re 50 Miles and hour on the bridge, and when you approach the toll booths it’s reduce to 35….and it’s going to remain posted at 35, as long as we don’t see any safety concerns or issues with congestion or traffic issues.”

A ceremony (10:00-AM) marking the transition of the bridge being free to use will feature several different speakers and be held on the JB Hooks parking lot.