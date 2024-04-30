Drug Investigations in Camdenton Nets Five

The Camdenton Police Department teamed up with the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force over the past month or so which resulted in five people being arrested on various charges.

Chief Jeff Beauchamp says a search warrant executed at 65 Trail Ridge Lane came to an end with three people arrested…Tad Vold, Jamison Robinson and Devin Koski. Seized from the residence were suspected psilocybin mushrooms, meth and a handgun.

Chief Beachamp also says another warrant was served at 48 Suzanne Drive with Jamieko Thompson and Savannah Davis being hooked up. Seized from that residence were more than 296 grams of mushrooms, over 192 grams of labeled mushroom chocolate bars, more than 213 grams of meth and two handguns.

All five of the suspects were taken to the Camden County Jail.