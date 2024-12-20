More Candidates Join In The Competition For Osage Beach Alderman

Candidate filing for those interested in running for municipal office continues in the lake area with the race for Alderman-Ward-2 getting more crowded in Osage Beach.

Michael Lewis has now tossed his name into the race for Ward-2 running against incumbent Justin Hoffman and other challenger Kyle Carrara. Also running in Osage Beach is Ward-3 incumbent Richard Ross.

The closing date for filing to run for municipal election is December 31st with the elections to happen on April 8th.