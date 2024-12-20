fbpx

Sat. Dec 21st, 2024

 

More Candidates Join In The Competition For Osage Beach Alderman

Friday, December 20th, 2024

Candidate filing for those interested in running for municipal office continues in the lake area with the race for Alderman-Ward-2 getting more crowded in Osage Beach.

Michael Lewis has now tossed his name into the race for Ward-2 running against incumbent Justin Hoffman and other challenger Kyle Carrara. Also running in Osage Beach is Ward-3 incumbent Richard Ross.

The closing date for filing to run for municipal election is December 31st with the elections to happen on April 8th.

Reporter Mike Anthony