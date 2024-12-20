Missouri Attorney General Takes Aim At Biden Admin’s Plan For Land Grab Involving Powerlines

State Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s Office is taking aim at the Biden-Harris Administration’s efforts to unlawfully seize land from Missouri property owners.

Bailey directed a letter to Biden’s Department of Energy urging them to halt the $4.9 billion loan to aid the Grain Belt Express…a massive transmission line project allegedly designed to force eminent domain across much of northern Missouri having a direct impact on farmers.

Bailey’s office previously intervened in a lawsuit against the Grain Belt Express in Monroe County.

That litigation is ongoing.