fbpx

Sat. Dec 21st, 2024

 

Missouri Attorney General Takes Aim At Biden Admin’s Plan For Land Grab Involving Powerlines

All News RSS Feed Crime Front Page News Politics State News Friday, December 20th, 2024

State Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s Office is taking aim at the Biden-Harris Administration’s efforts to unlawfully seize land from Missouri property owners.

Bailey directed a letter to Biden’s Department of Energy urging them to halt the $4.9 billion loan to aid the Grain Belt Express…a massive transmission line project allegedly designed to force eminent domain across much of northern Missouri having a direct impact on farmers.

Bailey’s office previously intervened in a lawsuit against the Grain Belt Express in Monroe County.

That litigation is ongoing.

All News RSS Feed Crime Front Page News Politics State News Friday, December 20th, 2024

Reporter Mike Anthony