More Details Released In Fatal Drowning On Wednesday

More information has been released following an early-morning drowning in Osage Beach.

The call was received shortly before 4:00 Wednesday morning reporting that an individual entered the water from a docked boat at a location in Ledges Cove near the 21-mile mark.

Osage Beach Fire, the Mid-County Dive Team and the highway patrol’s water patrol unit responded to the scene.

The body was recovered by Mid-County and the victim was identified according to the highway patrol as a 35-year-old man from Springfield who was not wearing a safety device at the time.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.