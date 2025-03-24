Ownership Transfer of Lee C. Fine Airport to City of Osage Beach Stalled by Sewer Issues

The possibility of the City of Osage Beach transforming from leasing to owning the Lee-C Fine Airport in the state park hits a snag.

Mayor Michael Harmison, on KRMS Radio and TV, said that outright ownership of the airport is now coming into question because of apparent issues with the sewer system servicing the airport.

Plans between the city and the Department of Natural Resources had lined up a deal where the city takes over the airport’s sewer system and the state turns over outright ownership of the airport to the city.

A House Bill in the General Assembly approving the potential transaction was reported do-pass but has yet to be scheduled for perfection.