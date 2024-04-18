Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Stresses Importance Of “Reporting What You See” To Them First

It seems like a simple concept…you see suspicious activity or a possible crime being committed, you grab your phone and make a call.

When you do, however, Chief Deputy J.D. Williams from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says try to have as much information as possible.

“When they call 911….tell them where they are at, what they see, if they know the people involved…if they have an address, if they have a physical description (whether that’s white, black, hispanic) and as far as the suspect or the victim….what kind of clothes are they wearing, if there is a fire arm involved…that type of thing.”

If it’s not a life-threatening thing, call the non-emergency number…you can remain anonymous either way. You can also report your information via messenger on your local law enforcement’s social media page.

The bottom line, according to Williams, is to just make a call…“If they think something is suspicious….call us, and let us make a determination.”