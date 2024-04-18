Osage Beach BOA Meeting Set For 530 PM Thursday 04/18

The Osage Beach Board of Aldermen is back in session later today with a handful of unfinished business items to take care of before certifying election results and swearing in any new or returning board members.

After the next board is set, agenda topics under new business include a contract for work to be done on the pickleball and wall stabilization project at Osage Beach Park, as well as joining the Missouri Lagers retirement program.

The Osage Beach Board of Aldermen meeting, later today in city hall, begins at 5:30.