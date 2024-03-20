Morgan R2 Board Meeting Set For Thursday Night

New business and a possible executive session highlights business for this week’s board of education meeting in the Morgan County R2 School District.

Among the discussion items appearing under new business on the published agenda include: fire alarm bids, allowing a step increase for all staff member for 2024-2025, a preferred employment services worksite agreement and the various administrative reports.

The executive session is expected to cover student discipline, legal matters and personnel.

The Morgan County R2 Board of Education meeting, in the Middle School Library, begins at 6:00 Thursday night.