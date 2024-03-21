Ameren Announces Annual Shoreline Cleanup Event

With spring now officially underway, it’s time for dozens of volunteers to hit the water and the shoreline for an annual cleanup at Lake of the Ozarks.

The Adopt-the-Shoreline effort, according to primary sponsor Ameren Missouri, has been around since 1991 and has been responsible for collectively removing more than 5.5 million pounds of trash from the shoreline.

Groups of volunteers get involved in the effort by adopting at least five shoreline miles over the course of at least two cleanup events.

Ameren will supply trash bags and disposal options for the cleanup which will run through April 30th.