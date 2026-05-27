Most Missourians Not Ready For AI Realtors

If you’re not ready to let A-I be part of your homebuying process, you can consider yourself to be in the majority.

That’s according to new research from Home Marketing Services based in Dallas which shows that 65.32 percent of Americans aren’t ready for A-I to replace human realtors, real estate agents or brokers with the other 34.68 percent ready for that kind of a model.

Other findings of the study show more than 83 percent of seniors oppose AI-only real estate agents, nearly 80% of adults 18-29-years-old also oppose the idea and almost 75 percent of women also prefer human agents.

The report also shows the Midwest as being the least open to A-I agents while the West Coast is the most open to the concept.

Other survey results can be found on the Home marketing Services website.