Wheatland Man Faces Numerous Charges After Boat Crash With Injuries

A man from Wheatland is facing numerous charges, following a boat crash that left multiple people injured on Pomme de Terre Lake.

In a wild chain of events, the Hickory County Sheriff’s office says deputies were called out on Sunday for an open 911 line in which dispatchers reported hearing a man in the background say something that sounded like, “She’s not bleeding, she’s fine.”

While in route to the lake, dispatchers received additional 911 calls reporting that there had been a boat crash with injuries, and that the driver of the boat, identified as 38-year-old Michael Glenn Stock, was refusing to bring the injured passengers to shore for medical treatment.

It took around 30 to 40 minutes for deputies to arrive at the Wheatland Boat ramp, but once there, a relative of one of the passengers told deputies one of the injured passengers had said she was “bleeding heavily” and losing a “significant amount of blood.”

Statements taken at the scene indicated that the passengers were told to “disable their phones” so their locations and text messages could not be shared, and that Stock was refusing to stop the boat and seek medical treatment because he was “worried about going to jail” and wanted to “avoid law enforcement contact.”

Deputies also discovered that Stock had stopped at Still Water Resort, got off the boat and fled on foot.

He remains at large with a warrant for his arrest.

The boat later returned to the Wheatland Boat Ramp, where deputies said they found three injured passengers, along with Stock’s father who was operating the boat.

One passenger told deputies Stock was armed with a firearm, and said those on board felt “kidnapped.”

The boat has been secured as evidence and Stock is now facing three counts of felony second-degree kidnapping, three counts of misdemeanor fourth-degree assault, negligent operation of a vessel, leaving the scene of an accident involving physical injury and unlawful possession of a firearm.