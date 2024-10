It’s almost beginning to sound like a broken record already, but a Sunrise Beach man is the latest to be injured in a run-in with a deer on the roadway.

The highway patrol says it happened a little before 9:30 Monday morning on highway-5 north of Grovespring in Wright County.

71-year-old Dan Petrie was wearing a helmet and escaped with moderate injuries.

He was taken to the Mercy Hospital in Lebanon.

His bike, a 2020 Harley, was totaled in the accident.