Social Security Recipients In For Surprise This November

If you’re a social security recipient, you might be in for an unexpected surprise in November…an extra check.

It’s due to the way the calendar falls in the last two months of the year – and could take some seniors by surprise next month if they weren’t aware of the unusual schedule.

People who could receive an extra check in November are those who receive Social Security’s Supplemental Security Income, or SSI, a program for disabled adults and low-income seniors.

Those who get SSI will receive a payment on November 1 and November 29.

If they also receive Social Security, they’ll also get that check on November 1, rather than November 3 since THAT is a Sunday.

All other recipients will receive their payments according to the regular schedule, which provides benefits on the second, third or fourth Wednesday of the month, depending on a recipient’s birth date.