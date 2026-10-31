Mums the Word No More…Regalia Renovations Released by Vandervort

The future of what has been known as the Regalia Hotel and Conference Center is coming into focus following a statement released by a longtime lake area developer.

After not replying about different rumors over the past few months, Merlyn Vandervort now says plans are to renovate the property with a complete facelift of the building, both the indoor and outdoor pools, the fitness center, a new spa and adding 128 guest rooms. The planned renovations also include transforming the indoor tennis court into a multi-purpose sports court.

Vandervort, who became a managing partner for the property over the summer, also says previous zoning of the property was an issue and that the rezoning was a three-month process which is now completed.

Once the renovation is done, the property is expected to be known as The Summit Resort and Sports Complex.

Plans are to begin the renovations sometime early next year and then begin construction of the new guest room hotel wing followed by the indoor and outdoor sports complex.