BREAKING: Needles Found in Halloween Candy in HH Area of Camden County

The following is a statement released by the Camden County Sheriff’s Office about the discovery of needles in at least one piece of Halloween candy collected in the HH area.

KRMS News is also including audio with Colonel Scott Hines about the situation.

CAMDEN CANDY (11-01-2026)

ATTENTION: Last night, Halloween, deputies took a confirmed report of a family finding needles in a piece of Halloween candy. This family was trick-or-treating in the HH area of Camden County.

While the investigation into the source of the candy continues we would like to invite anyone concerned about the safety of their Halloween candy to bring it to the Camden County Justice Center for an X-ray.

While the Justice Center is closed on Sundays we are opening the doors today from 11:00am to 2:00pm for anyone who wants to bring their candy in for inspection. We will also make this service available throughout this week during regular business hours.

We have no information indicating this is anything more than an isolated incident but, out of an abundance of caution, we encourage anyone concerned to come to the Justice Center.