Mundt Ruled Incompetent, Committed to Department of MO Mental Health

A 24-year-old Gravois Mills woman accused of sexual offenses has been committed to the Missouri Department of Mental Health after being found incompetent to proceed to trial.

Ashley Mundt, who appeared in custody on Monday, is formally charged in Morgan County with two counts each of first-degree sodomy or attempted sodomy and incest along with one count of abuse or neglect of a child.

The probable cause statement identifies a victim in the case as being a male child under the age of 12 and related by blood to Mundt who allegedly admitted to touching her son inappropriately and beating him multiple times, and that she was a bad person..

The alleged offenses reportedly occurred between February-2025 and October-2025.

The Morgan County docket does not identify another court date for Mundt.