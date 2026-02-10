Morgan County Murder Case Granted a Change of Venue

It’s a change of venue for the first-degree murder and armed criminal action case filed against an Eldon man in Morgan County.

56-year-old Robert Anselmo appeared in court in custody on Monday seeking a change of venue which was granted with the case now to be heard in Moniteau County.

Anselmo is accused in the September 22nd, 2025, shooting death of the victim identified as his ex-girlfriend, Johnetta Yaeger, when she arrived that morning to her place of employment at the Morgan County USDA office.

Yaeger died several hours later at University Hospital and Anselmo was arrested later that day.

The case has been ordered to be set for trial while a wrongful death lawsuit filed against Anselmo is set to return to the courtroom on the 23rd of this month.