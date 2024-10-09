Murder Charge Filed Against Second Suspect Connected to Fatal Burglary Attempt

A second suspect wanted in connection to a burglary in Camden County which ended with the other suspect shot to death by the resident has been taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder.

Sergeant Scott Hines says the joint investigation involving several other law enforcement agencies took detectives to Springfield where officers had arrested 23-year-old Austin Rippe.

It’s alleged that Rippe was present at the felony burglary at the location identified, according to online records, as Colt Tree Service in the 4500 block of north highway-7 where the other burglary suspect, Derek Wayman, was shot to death making Rippe chargeable with a second-degree murder.

Rippe is also charged with second-degree burglary and is being held in the Camden County Jail on a $250,000 surety bond only with several other court-ordered bond conditions.