Royals Tie Series & Head Back To KC As The Chiefs Go 5 & 0 Monday

After three of the wild-card series ended in a sweep last week, that’s certainly not the case now in the divisional round.

All four series are even at one game apiece, including the Royals and Yankees.

Last night in the Bronx, Cole Regans on the mound wasn’t his best, put seven base runners on, did strike out five.

It would be the heroics of Salvador Perez with a home run off Carlos Rodon coming in the fourth inning.

In fact, the Royals would get to Rodon four runs, seven hits in three and two-thirds innings of work.

It was also Mikel Garcia at the top of the lineup, four hits including a run driven in.

So this series now shifts back to Kansas City, 1-1.

It was the Tigers behind Tariq Scouble beating the Guardians 3-0.

That series 1-1.

Royals back at it Wednesday where all four series will be going on.

It’ll be a great day of baseball.

Wasn’t the only activity going on of interest in Kansas City.

The Chiefs beat the New Orleans Saints.

Wasn’t Patrick Mahomes’ best day, but it didn’t matter.

Chiefs 26-13 winners.

They are an undefeated 5-0.