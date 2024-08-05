Murder Charge Refiled, Trafficking Charge Added Against Climax Springs Woman in Alleged Fentanyl-Related Death

A second-degree murder charge in connection to an alleged fentanyl death in August of last year filed against a 20-year-old from Climax Springs has been dropped in Camden County.

The charge was dropped so a new case containing the original murder charge and now a class-A felony for trafficking drugs could be filed against Clarissa Escoffier. A trafficking charge filed as a separate case in late July will now also be dropped with the two-count charge now officially filed against Escoffier.

The original probable cause statement filed alleged that Escoffier admitted she thought a pill she had sold to the victim was Percocet and that she had obtained the pills from a street level dealer that she owed money to, and was selling the pills despite knowing that others she sold to were suffering overdoses.

The Probable cause filed in the new case also contains results from the highway patrol’s crime lab identifying the pills as fentanyl.

Escoffier is being held without bond in the Camden County Jail.