Three More Fugitives Snagged by Morgan County “FAST”

Tue. Aug 6th, 2024
The Morgan County Fugitive Apprehension Security Team strikes again reporting that three more fugitives have been taken into custody.
Sheriff Norman Dills says one arrest on Monday saw 43-year-old Leslie Cox taken in for a bond violation on original charges of delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Two arrests were reported on Tuesday.
28-year-old William Simms was taken in, with the assistance of Camden County, for a parole violation on original charges of endangering the welfare of a child and tampering with physical evidence.
And 24-year-old Bobbie Joe Lutjen (loot-gin) was taken in for a violation of a court order on original charges of forgery and endangering the welfare of a child.
Cox was being held without bond in the Morgan County Jail while Simms and Lutjen were being held in the Camden County Jail…both also without bond.