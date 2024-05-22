National Safe Boating Week Underway Ahead Of Holiday Weekend At The Lake

All this week is National Safe Boating Week…unfortunately, an annual occurrence which is needed to spread awareness about how to stay safe on the water at Lake of the Ozarks and beyond.

Peg Phillips, Executive Director of the National Safe Boating Council and recent guest on the KRMS “No Wake Zone” program, says it doesn’t matter when or where, safe boating always begins with the basics.

“Go buy a lifejacket. Try different ones on, and select a lifejacket you’ll actually wear. For adults, consider an inflatable lifejacket….they’re so comfortable I can promise you after 10 minutes……you forget you even have it on, until you need it, right? So yeah…that’s always number 1 on the list.”

Taking a safety class before hitting the water and being sober for your outing are two other main keys to preventing a possible trip to the E-R or, worse, maybe even the morgue.

National Safe Boating Week began on Saturday and comes to an end on Friday of this week.