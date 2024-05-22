Despite Ranking At The Top For Veteran’s Homecare Missouri Falls To 30th For Lifestyle

With Fort Leonard Wood and the Whiteman Air Base prominently located in Missouri, you might think that the Show-Me State would be a pretty good spot for military retirees to put down their roots.

It’s not necessarily true, however, according to a report released by the personal finance website WalletHub.com.

WalletHub.com took a look at some 28 key metrics ranging from veterans per capita to the number of V-A health facilities and job opportunities to rank the 50 states plus the District of Columbia.

When the numbers were crunched together, Missouri placed 30th overall highlighted by a number-20 rank for health care and 21st for quality of life.

The worst states for military retirees…according to the study…are Vermont, New Mexico and Oregon while Virginia, Florida and South Carolina rank as the best.

Earlier this year the Pinnacle Quality Insight for 2024 ranked Missouri Veterans Homes with a 100% resident satisfaction rating.

The Pinnacle national average is 79.2% in this category.

All Seven of the Missouri Veterans Homes operated by the Veterans Commission in Cameron, Cape Girardeau, Mexico, Mt. Vernon, St. James, and Warrensburg also received the “Best in Class” Customer Experience Award for the fifth consecutive year.

Full Wallethub Report:

With May being Military Appreciation Month and Memorial Day approaching, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on the Best & Worst States for Military Retirees in 2024, along with its Memorial Day Facts infographic and expert commentary.

To help our troops plan their years after service, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 28 key indicators of retirement-friendliness for veterans. The data set ranges from job opportunities for veterans to housing affordability to the quality of VA hospitals.

Best States for Military Retirees Worst States for Military Retirees 1. South Carolina 42. Colorado 2. Florida 43. Iowa 3. Virginia 44. Tennessee 4. Maryland 45. Mississippi 5. North Dakota 46. Washington 6. Minnesota 47. Nevada 7. Alaska 48. District of Columbia 8. Connecticut 49. Vermont 9. New Hampshire 50. New Mexico 10. South Dakota 51. Oregon

Memorial Day Facts

3.5M – Number of people expected to travel by plane over Memorial Day weekend (up 5% over 2023).

– Number of people expected to travel by plane over Memorial Day weekend (up 5% over 2023). 818 – Number of hot dogs consumed every second from Memorial Day to Labor Day (seven billion total).

– Number of hot dogs consumed every second from Memorial Day to Labor Day (seven billion total). 15 to 80 Percent Off – Discount shoppers can expect during Memorial Day weekend sales.

– Discount shoppers can expect during Memorial Day weekend sales. 100M+ – Number of households worldwide that will watch the National Memorial Day parade broadcast on TV.

To view the full report and your state or the District’s rank, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/best-states-for-military-retirees/3915