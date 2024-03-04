National Severe Weather Preparedness Week Gets Underway Across Missouri

All this week is designated as Severe Weather Preparedness Week for Missouri and Kansas.

The National Weather Service says today (Monday) focuses on receiving information, Tuesday on lightning safety, Wednesday on tornado safety, Thursday on hail and wind, and Friday on flood safety.

Part of the week will also feature a statewide tornado drill at 11:00 Wednesday morning with schools, businesses and households encouraged to participate as if it were the real thing.

More information about weather safety can be found on the National Weather Service website.