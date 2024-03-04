Nathan Oliver & Jamie Eynard Win In Lake Area’s Weekend Fishing Tournament

The 2024 Anglers in Action season got underway over the weekend at Lake of the Ozarks.

According to the A-I-A’s online Bassing Bob leaderboard, the duo of Nathan Oliver and Jamie Eynard brought in a catch of 24.26 pounds with a big fish of 6.94 pounds to pocket the $10,000 first-place prize.

The team of Justin Luetkemeyer and Jon Hardy…no strangers to the lake after winning the Marie’s Memorial Challenge in November…were a little more than a pound behind with their catch of 23.03 pounds and a big fish of 6.38 pounds to snag second place.

A couple other familiar names in the lake area, Marcus Sykora and Bill Davenport, brought in a catch of 19.53 pounds for a 6th place finish.

Up next…the Big Bass Bash spring event which is on the calendar for April 20th and 21st with a top prize of $100,000 for catching the biggest bass of the event.