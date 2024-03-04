fbpx

Mon. Mar 4th, 2024

 

Nathan Oliver & Jamie Eynard Win In Lake Area’s Weekend Fishing Tournament

All News RSS Feed KRMS Sports Top Stories Monday, March 4th, 2024

The 2024 Anglers in Action season got underway over the weekend at Lake of the Ozarks.

According to the A-I-A’s online Bassing Bob leaderboard, the duo of Nathan Oliver and Jamie Eynard brought in a catch of 24.26 pounds with a big fish of 6.94 pounds to pocket the $10,000 first-place prize.

The team of Justin Luetkemeyer and Jon Hardy…no strangers to the lake after winning the Marie’s Memorial Challenge in November…were a little more than a pound behind with their catch of 23.03 pounds and a big fish of 6.38 pounds to snag second place.

A couple other familiar names in the lake area, Marcus Sykora and Bill Davenport, brought in a catch of 19.53 pounds for a 6th place finish.

Up next…the Big Bass Bash spring event which is on the calendar for April 20th and 21st with a top prize of $100,000 for catching the biggest bass of the event.

All News RSS Feed KRMS Sports Top Stories Monday, March 4th, 2024

Reporter Mike Anthony