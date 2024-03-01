Nationwide Attendance Grows For Annual Expo Event

The numbers are in and, despite a slight decrease in the numbers, this year’s Home, Business and Lake Living Expo is being called another success.

Put on by the Camdenton-Area Chamber of Commerce, Chamber Executive Director KC Cloke says there were 1,088 attendees not including exhibitor staff. The 1,088 compares to 1,216 in 2023.

Cloke also says there 74 cities and six states, not including Missouri, represented.

Top draws included Lake Ozark, Camdenton, Osage Beach, Sunrise Beach, Gravois Mills, Linn Creek, Eldon, Rocky Mount, Kaiser and Lebanon.

The planning is already underway for the 2025 Expo.