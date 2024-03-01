Camdenton Man Facing Domestic Abuse Charges

A Camdenton-area man faces felony charges after an alleged incident along Old Route-5 in Camden County.

A probable cause statement filed in the courthouse indicates that deputies responded during the morning hours on the 28th to a report of a domestic assault.

During the investigation, information was received that Earl Woodall had been back and forth at the residence over a 4-5 day period after quitting a job, drinking, smacking an unidentified victim and had held a knife to the victim’s throat saying he would cut the victim’s heart out.

Woodall was taken into custody and formally charged with first-degree domestic assault, harassment and armed criminal action.

He had a court appearance on Friday.