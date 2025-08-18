fbpx

New Report Shows Quitting Smoking Can Help You Quit Other Substances

There’s a new report out that claims, if you quit smoking, it can also help you quit other substances.

The National Institutes of Health found people who gave up cigarettes had a 42% improved chance of overcoming substance use disorder for alcohol and other substances.

The study’s authors say smoking cessation programs could be used to help people beat other addictions.

Smokers have a better chance of quitting if they use both medication and counseling.

A study by the University of Texas found the approach called integrated care outperformed other methods of quitting smoking, with 30% of participants still avoiding smoking after 6 months.

85% of all lung cancer cases are caused by tobacco.

The study was published in JAMA Internal Medicine.

