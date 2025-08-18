Experts Warn Against Posting Too Much Info In Your Back To School Pictures

There’s a new report out about big safety concerns when it comes to those back-to-school pictures you post online.

You want to share the excitement, new outfit, haircut, and backpack on social media, but those first day of school picks could be putting your kids at risk.

“What’s wrong is when parents put their full name, the name of the school, sometimes on the front porch with the address showing behind them,” says Steven Balcom….founder of the Family Online Safety Institute.

He says while you still can document these milestones, limit who can see them, “Don’t send it out to the world and keep it generic, ideally just to their first name and just say first grade. Don’t say which elementary school.”

He says predators and scammers are trolling the internet for victims.