New Study Shows Grade Level Affects Kid’s Usage Of Smartphones In School

How much are kids using their smartphones during school…?…a new study seems to indicate that it just might depend on what grade level they are in.

Middle and high schoolers spend nearly 1/3 of their school days on their smartphones.

A UNC Chapel Hill study found that smartphones are present during every hour of the school day, with kids checking them dozens of times, typically to look at social media or entertainment.

Frequent smartphone checking is linked to weaker attention and impulse control.)