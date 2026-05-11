Anticipation Growing For Lebanon’s Route 66 Festival

Anticipation is at a fever pitch in Missouri with what’s being called a once-in-a-lifetime showcase which is now officially upon us.

After last weekend’s National Route-66 Centennial Kickoff in Springfield, the City of Lebanon will get in on the action with its Centennial Festival which already is being called an international and historic event.

“So many international travelers have come just to ride the route. They fly over. They, they either go to Santa Monica or Chicago. They rent a car, they rent an RV, they’re motorcycles, you name it, they rent it and they drive it. And it is just, it’s, it’s almost cultish.”

Lebanon Tourism Director Rebecca Rupard also says western swing band Asleep at the Wheel will perform a free concert on opening night set for Friday, June 5th, with Boswell Park being ground zero for the rest of the events on Saturday, the 6th.