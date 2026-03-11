Lake West Pub Crawl On Tap For This Weekend In The LOTO

It’s that time of the year again with another pub crawl on the calendar for this weekend.

This time around, it’s the 15th annual being put on by the Lake West Chamber of Commerce.

There are some 18 establishments participating and the main bus hub will be at Wood’s on Highway-5.

Wristbands are required to jump on one of the buses and can be purchased at any route location.

The buses will run from 4-PM until midnight.

Also taking place on the westside this weekend will be the chamber’s cruise on the Celebration boats taking off from Captain Ron’s around 10:00.