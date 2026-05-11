Mizzou Baseball Picking Up A Couple Of Wins Thanks To Former Laker Cam Durham

Well, let’s talk for a moment about Mizzou baseball.

The Tigers doing something this weekend they haven’t done in eight years.

That is, take two of three from perennial power Vanderbilt in baseball.

The Tigers get it done at home in Columbia.

The Tigers getting a big performance out of a local standout, one Cam Durham.

Formerly starring at Camdenton in both baseball and football.

Durham now doing his best work for the Missouri Tigers.

And let’s tell you about what his day was like against The Commodores.

All Cam did was go 3 for 3 at the plate, including a walk.

He also had a couple of runs scored.

As we dig into Cam season, he’s hitting 329 at the plate.

He’s also already hit seven home runs.

He’s also at the plate driven in 22.

What a year for Cam Durham transferring in from Wichita State.

Had a breakout campaign as the Appalachian League player of the year with a 407 average and a league high.

56 RB is and now he’s doing it in the SEC.