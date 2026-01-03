New Year’s Baby Makes His Appearance in the Lake Area

It doesn’t take very long for a new bundle of joy to be welcomed into the lake area for 2026.

Enter Weston Charles Michaelree, the son of Jessica Baysinger and Alex Michaelree of Brumley, who was born at 1:23 a.m. on New Years Day at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.

The youngster came into the world weighing six pounds, six ounces and measuring 19 inches long.

His maternal grandparent is Jeanie Baysinger of Brumley while the paternal grandparents are Amy and Tim Michaelree of Columbia.