Significant Damage and at Least Two Pets Killed in Early Morning Fire

A house fire just after midnight Monday morning in the 31000 block of highway-135 in Morgan County results in significant damage and at least two pets being killed in the blaze.

Gravois Fire Chief Dustin Hancock says, upon arrival, heavy fire involvement was discovered in the front of the house with a vehicle and an area of wildland also on fire.

Complicating efforts were a water supply which had to be shuttled in along with the narrow roadway and low-hanging tree limbs.

Any occupants of the house were able to escape without injury as well as two dogs. A cat does remain unaccounted for while a bird and a gecko perished in the fire.

Mutual aid was provided by fire personnel from Sunrise Beach and Stover. Also providing mutual aid were Mid-Mo Ambulance, Laurie Police, Co-Mo Electric and the American Red Cross.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.