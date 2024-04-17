Nine People Were Taken To Camden County Jail On Tuesday Alone

It was a busy day, Tuesday, for the Camden County Jail with nine people being booked into the jail on a variety of charges.

Tuesday night alone, three of the nine were booked in including a 32-year-old man from Gravois for failure to appear on a non-support charge and a 38-year-old man from Cedar Hill for failure to appear on traffic charges.

Also taken in was a 63-year-old woman from Lake Ozark after her “own recognizance” bond was revoked because of an alleged dirty U-A.

As of early this (Wednesday) morning, the Camden County Jail was reporting 102 inmates in custody.