Benefits For Elderly Residents Are Availiable Right Now

If you are elderly and wondering what kinds of benefits you might be eligible for, you are being encouraged to take a proactive approach by seeking information.

That’s according to Jen Teague, Associate Director for the Center for Benefits Access, who says…all too often…many of the available benefits go unclaimed.

“So for example, there’s about 30 Billion Dollars annually left on the table, in which individuals are not applying for these benefits. And these are just from the core programs…such as things like Medicare, Medicaid, the Medicare savings program and extra help, as well as SNAP and other benefits.”

Teague goes on to say that it’s easy to get information about available benefits by going to the website “benefitscheckup.org” or by calling toll-free 800-794-6559.