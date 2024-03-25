fbpx

No Big Winners Yet In Lottery As The Jackpot Continues To Rise

No jackpot winners in the latest Mega Millions and Powerball lotteries means you can still walk away with a mind-boggling amount of money in their next drawings.

Powerball is now worth $800-million with a cash option of $384.8-million for tonight’s drawing.

The Mega Millions jackpot is now worth $1.1-billion with a cash option of $525.8-million for the drawing on Tuesday.

Five tickets did match five numbers in both of the games for $1-million windfalls…none of those tickets were sold in Missouri.

