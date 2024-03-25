No Big Winners Yet In Lottery As The Jackpot Continues To Rise

No jackpot winners in the latest Mega Millions and Powerball lotteries means you can still walk away with a mind-boggling amount of money in their next drawings.

Powerball is now worth $800-million with a cash option of $384.8-million for tonight’s drawing.

The Mega Millions jackpot is now worth $1.1-billion with a cash option of $525.8-million for the drawing on Tuesday.

Five tickets did match five numbers in both of the games for $1-million windfalls…none of those tickets were sold in Missouri.