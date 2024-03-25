Chamber Expo Sees Large Number Of Visitors As Lake Area Starts Ramping Up For Spring

Hundreds of people converged on the Lake Christian Academy in Sunrise Beach over the weekend for the Lake West Chamber’s annual business expo.

Chamber Director Mike Koenigsman says the expo is more than just about selling a product or a service.

“I get people who come in from all over the world….and we hear it constantly…people are so friendly here at the lake. And our vendors, our merchants, our business owners, our volunteer organizations….they’re all that way, and they’d love to share their knowledge, they want to share their ideas, they want to help you with your ideas…they want you to be a part of the community.”

Around 80 vendors and organizations were represented at the business expo which was also broadcast wall-to-wall all day on KRMS Radio.