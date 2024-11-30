NTSB Releases Preliminary Report Following Airplane Crash in Camden County

The National Transportation Safety Board has released a preliminary report in its investigation into the cause of a small airplane crash in Camden County.

The Piper PA-28-140 went down during the early morning hours on Sunday, November 24th, in a location near Camdenton Memorial-Lake Regional Airport. According to initial reports, the plane may have taken off from the Aurora area in Lawrence County after some kind of incident before making its way to Camden County.

The NTSB preliminary report also confirms the pilot suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The NTSB did not respond to the site and is conducting a Class-4 investigation which primarily seeks to establish a probable cause and is to be released within six months.