LAKE AREA WARMING CENTERS (per the MO Dept of Health and Senior Services)

IN CAMDEN COUNTY

–Camdenton public library;

–Osage Beach public library;

–Sunrise Beach public library;

–Macks Creek public library;

–Climax Springs public library;

–Richland public library;

–and Stoutland public library.

IN MILLER COUNTY

–Eldon public library;

–Iberia public library.

IN MORGAN COUNTY

–Morgan County Library in Versailles;

–Ivy Bend Youth Center;

–Westside Senior Center;

–Otterville City Hall.

IN BENTON COUNTY

–Warsaw public library;

–Cole Camp public library.