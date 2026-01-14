Number Of Parents Choosing Different Schools Hits Five Year High

The number of parents in the U.S that considered enrolling a child in a different K-through-12 school hit a five-year high last year.

That’s according to a survey released by the nonprofit National School Choice Awareness Foundation which says the figure during 2025 came in at 75 percent, up from 60 percent in 2024.

The survey also showed that about 20 percent of parents actually made a change most often due to routine transitions like starting school, moving between grade levels or re-locating…and that 62 percent of parents say they expect to consider new schools again sometime this year.

The survey was released ahead of National School Choice Week which will be observed beginning on January 25th.