Recall Issued On Frozen Tator Tots

Before you make dinner tonight, there’s a recall you need to know about.

More than 38,000 cases of frozen tater tots are being recalled nationwide over concerns they may contain hard plastic fragments.

The FDA says McCain Foods USA issued a voluntary recall of Ore-Ida Tater Tots and Sysco Imperial Potato Tater Barrels.

They were distributed and sold in stores in 26 states.

If you find a bag in your freezer, you’re being urged NOT to eat them and can bring them back to the store for a full refund.