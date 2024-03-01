Numerous People Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash On Highway 5

A three-vehicle accident just before 2:00 Wednesday afternoon on highway-5 a few miles north of Lebanon in Laclede County sends three Lebanon residents to the emergency room.

The highway patrol says 75-year-old Ethel Wood was slowing down to turn off the highway when she was hit from behind by 29-year-old Sierra Sherrell. Sherrell’s vehicle then crossed over the centerline striking an 18-wheeler driven by an Iowa man.

Wood was not wearing a seat belt and suffered moderate injuries while a 5-year-old boy in Sherrell’s vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Another passenger in Sherrell’s vehicle, a 2-year-old girl, was not injured. All three were taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.