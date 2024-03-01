Camden EMA Steps Down From Level 4 Activation Following Dangerous Wildfires Across The Lake

Despite the small amount of rain and snow over the past 24 hours or so, the lake area remains in a state of “no open burning” being strongly suggested.

It was also the reason for the Camden County Emergency Operations Center being activated to level-4 for most of the day on Wednesday..

E-M-A Director Samantha Henley says the activation was in response to wildfire dangers that have been plaguing the county over the past week or two especially in the western parts of the county.

As part of the E-O-C, when activated much like Wednesday, the E-M-A readies itself to also respond to emergencies of all kinds to do what it can by delivering water, food or other items to help.

The level-4 activation on Wednesday was called off around 4:30 in the afternoon and, when needed again, will be re-activated putting the E-M-A on notice to help out where it’s needed.