Numerous Sex Offenders Arrested For Non-Compliance In Morgan County

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrests of more than a dozen registered sex offenders during the months of March and April.

Sheriff Norman Dills says, for the two months, deputies took a proactive approach to checking on random offenders and found that 16 were non-compliant with their sex offender requirements.

Those requirements include, among others, failing to report changes of residence, social media accounts, email accounts, vehicle registration and cell phone numbers.

As of Saturday morning, there were nine registered sex offenders in the custody of Morgan County.